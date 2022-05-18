Local

Serious crash closes SB Keystone Parkway south of 116th in Carmel

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Southbound lanes of Keystone Parkway in the area of East 116th Street were closed Wednesday afternoon for a serious crash involving a single-vehicle into a tree with entrapment, according to Carmel Fire Department.

Crews removed one person from the vehicle. Carmel Fire Department first tweeted about the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday.

Carmel Police Department says the crash is south of 116th. At 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, Carmel police tweeted one lane of Keystone Parkway had reopened.

Carmel police initially asked motorist to use an alternate route, and said southbound traffic was being diverted at the Carmel Drive/East 116th Street exit.

Carmel authorities have provided no additional information about the crash.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Former associate FDA commissioner: Shame on Abbott for baby formula shortage

Medical /

Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address infant formula shortage

Politics /

200 who bought misprinted lottery tickets haven’t redeemed $5,000 prizes yet

Indiana News /

Indianapolis 500 practice Day 2: Chips, dip and paper boats on washout day

Month of May /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.