Serious crash on I-69 in Fishers closes part of interstate

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A serious crash closed a part of I-69 northbound in Fishers for several hours late Friday night.

Investigators have not shared if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved.

According to a social media post on the Fishers Police Department, there was a serious crash on I-69 northbound between 96th Street and 106th Street.

The interstate was closed for investigation following the crash. As of 6 a.m. Saturday, the interstate was opened.

Officers were working to determine what exactly led up to the crash.