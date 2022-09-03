Local

Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple is a service organization that has been raising money for many good causes through casino parties for years.

Bob Mackay, president of Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple and Kendal Tilton, director of Noble of Indiana joined News 8 to share the inside scoop on Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple.

“Sertoma has been around for almost 60 years. During that time raised money for local charities, charities in central Indiana and thus far we’ve raised almost $3 million in our club’s history”, Mackay said.

They offer Las Vegas style parties for charities.

Enjoy the interview above, and visit the website here.