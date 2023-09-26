Service offers transportation for older people, people with disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A transportation service has begun for qualifying people who are 60 and older, or who have disabilities in Indianapolis and nearby counties.

The My Freedom service gets financial support from Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority. the Central Indiana Council on Aging’s Aging & In-Home Solutions, and the Federal Transit Administration. My Freedom offers cross-county transportation throughout Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan and Shelby counties.

To participate, people must request their doctors complete a Medical Verification Form, unless they are 60 and older with an IndyGo Access Card from the Indianapolis bus service. Next, people must submit a My Freedom Application. The application is also available in Spanish.

Participants can use the service for work-related travel, social visits with friends and family, therapy sessions, personal errands, and other purposes.

Here are the rates:

If the pickup location is in Marion County and involves crossing one county line, the trip cost includes a $5 pickup fee plus $2 per mile. The system calculates the shortest mileage route.

For round trips, which consist of two one-way trips, the $5 pickup fee and $2 per mile are applied to each trip.

If the pickup location is in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Morgan or Shelby counties, minimum trip charge fees will apply. Please inquire about pricing with Ztrip at (317) 487-7777 if traveling with them.

Way2Go Transportation is the provider.

For more information, contact the Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority at 317-327-7433 or the Central Indiana Council on Aging at 317-803-6131.