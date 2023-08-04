Services set for Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Guyer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Services have been set for Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Guyer, who passed away on Tuesday.

49-year-old Timothy Guyer, a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, was found unresponsive in his room on Tuesday, according to an Indiana State Police press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Guyer was sworn in as a deputy in Dec. 2022.

Investigators believe he died of a medical issue and no foul play is suspected.

According to a news release sent by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, there will be a very minimal level of law enforcement ceremonial traditions as the services will be focused on all aspects of Tim’s life and not just the most recent decision to join the law enforcement family.

The family has also requested that members of the extended law enforcement family that want to attend follow the information sent out through law enforcement channels. They are requesting no media coverage during the services.

The obituary and arrangements have been posted on the Swartz Family Mortuary website.

