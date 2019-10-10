Funeral set Friday for Navy veteran with no known family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A funeral and burial service will be Friday morning for a 67-year-old Navy veteran with no known family.

Daniel J. Powell, 67, died Sept. 20 in Indianapolis, according to the host of the service, Sprowl Funeral Home.

Anyone is welcome to attend and remember Powell’s sacrifice and celebrate his life, the funeral home said in Powell’s obituary.

The service will be from 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care chapel, 1134 W. 30th St. The public is invited to attend.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.