Serving up Carmel’s first pickleball-focused country club

CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Pickle On Penn (POP), a new pickleball-focused country club opening later this year, announced the addition of Ryan Atkinson, PharmD, MBA, PPR, as General Manager and Director of Pickleball and Ryan Sunderland as Head Chef, effective fall of 2023.

Atkinson comes to POP from Broadmoor Country Club, where he serves as Director of Pickleball and the Indianapolis Racquet Club, where he is a primary coaching professional. He brings a distinguished coaching tenure to POP and will be responsible for fostering the programming and membership experience.

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining the amazing POP team at the ground level,” Atkinson said. “Pickleball has changed my life, not to mention this is the fastest-growing sport in the United States. I am so thankful to Kelly Bodner and The SC Bodner Company for their support and vision within the industry.”

Sunderland will lead the launch of The Kitchen at Pickle on Penn, POP’s public-facing culinary experience, employing his vast executive chef and food and beverages industry experience. After honing his skills in catering, food and beverage, and hospitality management at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute, Sunderland helped transform several restaurants before most recently launching Social Cantina at Midtown in Carmel.

Located at 11585 N. Pennsylvania St., Pickle on Penn will be Carmel’s first pickleball country club with eight indoor courts dedicated to the sport that is taking the country by storm. With luxurious amenities, a mezzanine with an observation area, and a restaurant with a full kitchen and bar, POP will cater to all levels of pickleball enthusiasts.

“Join us at Pickle on Penn to experience the infectious energy of pickleball,” said Kelly Bodner, Owner/Managing Partner of POP. “Unleash your competitive spirit, revel in the laughter-filled moments, and embrace the warmth of a community that welcomes all with open arms.”

About Pickle On Penn In addition to eight indoor pickleball courts, POP will boast state-of-the-art lighting, real-time video analysis, partnerships with local professionals, and exceptional industry programming. The Kitchen at Pickle on Penn will be open to the public and feature creative dishes, local brews, and craft cocktails.