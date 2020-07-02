Setting off fireworks? Here’s some safety tips to remember

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Fire departments across the country say there’s a chance there will be an increase in calls this weekend after firework shows have been canceled due to the pandemic.

Carmel Fire Department spokesperson Tim Griffin says it’s important to leave it to the professionals, but knows people will go out and buy their own fireworks.

He recommends parents walk through safety tips with their children before setting them off.

Griffin says it’s important to have a bucket of water on hand to put sparklers, stay a safe distance away and make sure the ground is flat.

Glow sticks are a great change of pace instead of sparklers.

Eye protection and gloves are must when setting off fireworks.

For more information, click on the video.