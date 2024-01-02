Setting realistic goals can help keep your New Year’s resolutions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The start of the new year means new goals for many people. However, experts say most people give up on New Year’s resolutions within the first few weeks of the new year.

Susan Albers is a clinical psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic and tells CNN that setting specific goals and being realistic can help people keep their resolutions. Plus, it’s easier to start a new behavior rather than trying to stop an old habit.

“Our brains love to know the direction that we are going. So instead of saying I want to exercise more, make a specific goal, such as 20 minutes of walking a day. This is going to make you much more successful in completing this goal,” Albers said.

She also warns people not to set overly ambitious goals.

Unrealistic goals include losing a large amount of weight or completely cutting sugar out of a diet.

According to LIFEHACKER, balancing health and allowing yourself a sweet treat now and then could improve your life.

Even though losing weight can support a healthier life, experts say obsessing over the number on a scale can crush progress.

Here are LIFEHACKER’S most common New Year’s resolutions: