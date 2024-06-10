Several birds stolen from Frankfort park aviary; police investigating

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — The Frankfort Parks Department is searching for some stolen birds.

According to their Facebook page, the birds were taken from the TPA Park Aviary.

The post says the zookeepers noticed several birds were missing on Sunday morning, it was not clear which ones.

The damages for the stolen birds add up to around $30,000.

Police have been notified and the investigation is pending.