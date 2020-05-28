Several central Indiana businesses permanently close due to pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As central Indiana continues to slowly reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a new reality: some businesses can’t survive. Several have had to shut their doors for good.

“I mean, it’s a terrible tragedy,” said Matt Mitsch, who lives in Indianapolis.

Earlier this month, the owners of Old Pro’s Table in Broad Ripple announced they were permanently closing after 30 years in business.

The story is similar not far away at Brugge Brasserie. After 15 years, this location permanently closed May 1st. The owners vowed on social media to reopen a new restaurant somewhere, sometime.



“Really, really tough,” Mitsch said.

Earlier this month, former Indianapolis Colts football player and Super Bowl champ Gary Brackett, announced he was closing his Stacked Pickle restaurants after 10 years of operation.

With the loss of sporting events, weeks of business, and the uncertain duration of the coronavirus crisis, Brackett said he just couldn’t find a viable financial path forward.

“Two months is a long time to be closed for any business,” said Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University.

On the city’s north side, along 86th Street near Township Line Road, the Italian eatery Bravo! now sits quiet. A sign on the door reads, “We have made the difficult decision to close this restaurant.”

Hicks, said there is hope for the future.

“If demand recovers, if by this time next year, we’re seeing the Indy 500 happening and we’re back to normal, a lot of those firms that closed are going to reopen under new management,” he said. “So, that may not be as damaging in the long run as it would appear.”

For now Mitsch buys local to help keep mom and pop businesses alive.

“I’m doing what I can, as small as it is. I know it matters.” Mitsch said.