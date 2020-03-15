Several Indiana churches face first day of closed doors amid coronavirus concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is a day many Hoosiers spend at church, but places of worship across the state either closed their doors completely or altered service offerings amid coronavirus concerns.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in downtown Indianapolis did hold mass Sunday morning, but the church said on their website that all other parish activities are temporarily suspended.

Signs were posted throughout the church on New Jersey Street alerting members of the precautions the church is taking.

Precautions like not receiving the holy communion via the chalice and not joining hands in prayer.

Churches deal with closed doors 9a

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has put out information and guidelines encouraging community faith leaders to develop a COVID-19 plan.

For some faith leaders, that plan included moving Sunday service to live streaming.

Reverend Christopher Henry with Second Presbyterian told News 8 that given their member population and recent recommendations set by Governor Holcomb, they made the decision to move mass online for everyone to take part, even from home.

“I think to remember that the family is the primary unit of spiritual development and so if there are ways you can gather, simply light a candle, spend time in silence, and reflect together,” said Reverend Henry.

The Reverend also said his church hasn’t made plans for next Sunday yet.

“We expect to make a decision on Wednesday,” he added.

