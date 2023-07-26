Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Several Indy Parks pools to close as students return to school 

by: Camila Fernandez
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With high school and college students returning to school at the beginning of next week, several Indy Parks pools will close. 

Some will be open until Aug. 6, but according to Indy Parks, it’s subject to change due to staffing or maintenance issues. 

Rhodius Park was closed as of Wednesday. The following pools are expected to close on Sunday: Brookside, Garfield, Perry, Riverside, Gustafson, Sahm, and Stanley Strader.

On Aug. 6, six additional pools will be closing: Broad Ripple, Eagle Creek Beach, Ellenberger, MLK, Douglass, Northwestway.

Thatcher Park and Indy Island are open year-round; however, Indy Island is currently closed due to maintenance. 

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘Oppenheimer’ 70mm IMAX showings canceled...
Local News /
Creating space online for freelancers
All Indiana /
Report: RVs keep one Indiana...
Business /
6 days after fuel spill...
National News /
Air Quality Action Day issued...
Indiana News /
Fed raises interest rate, but...
Business /
A new millipede species is...
National News /
High school student who sat...
National News /