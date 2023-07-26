Several Indy Parks pools to close as students return to school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With high school and college students returning to school at the beginning of next week, several Indy Parks pools will close.

Some will be open until Aug. 6, but according to Indy Parks, it’s subject to change due to staffing or maintenance issues.

Rhodius Park was closed as of Wednesday. The following pools are expected to close on Sunday: Brookside, Garfield, Perry, Riverside, Gustafson, Sahm, and Stanley Strader.

On Aug. 6, six additional pools will be closing: Broad Ripple, Eagle Creek Beach, Ellenberger, MLK, Douglass, Northwestway.

Thatcher Park and Indy Island are open year-round; however, Indy Island is currently closed due to maintenance.