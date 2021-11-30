Several Pike Township schools remote Tuesday due to teacher absences

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A number of Metropolitan School District of Pike Township schools will be learning remotely on Tuesday.
According to a social media post from the school district, Tuesday will be a remote learning day due to teacher absences.
Those schools implementing remote learning on Tuesday include the following:
- Pike High School (includes Pike Freshman Center)
- Lincoln Middle School
- New Augusta North Middle School
- Snacks Crossing Elementary School
- Pike Preparatory Academy
The district says all other schools have in-person learning on Tuesday.