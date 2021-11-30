Local

Several Pike Township schools remote Tuesday due to teacher absences

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A number of Metropolitan School District of Pike Township schools will be learning remotely on Tuesday.

According to a social media post from the school district, Tuesday will be a remote learning day due to teacher absences.

Those schools implementing remote learning on Tuesday include the following:

  • Pike High School (includes Pike Freshman Center)
  • Lincoln Middle School
  • New Augusta North Middle School
  • Snacks Crossing Elementary School
  • Pike Preparatory Academy

The district says all other schools have in-person learning on Tuesday.

