Several Pike Township schools remote Tuesday due to teacher absences

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A number of Metropolitan School District of Pike Township schools will be learning remotely on Tuesday.

According to a social media post from the school district, Tuesday will be a remote learning day due to teacher absences.

Those schools implementing remote learning on Tuesday include the following:

Pike High School (includes Pike Freshman Center)

Lincoln Middle School

New Augusta North Middle School

Snacks Crossing Elementary School

Pike Preparatory Academy

The district says all other schools have in-person learning on Tuesday.