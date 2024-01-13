Several White River State Park attractions offering free admission on MLK Day

People enjoy a sunny spring day and the city skyline along the Canal Walk in downtown Indianapolis Indiana, The Canal Walk is a large linear park and urban green space associated with White River State Park in the downtown area of the Indiana state capital city of Indianapolis. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — White River State Park will offer free admission to several attractions on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In a press release, park officials announced they will also be taking monetary donations to Gleaners Food Bank. It’s the 20th year the park has teamed up with the nonprofit for MLK Day.

The park’s Executive Director Jake Oakman says it’s a great opportunity for people to encounter what they have to offer.

“By supporting the important work of Gleaners Food Bank, park guests will contribute to the important community service Gleaners provides every day,” Oakman added.

Meanwhile, Gleaner’s President Fred Glass says he appreciates the partnership.

“This annual event is a great opportunity for families to visit our great museums and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through service to others,” Glass said.

Along with free admission, the park will offer free parking on Monday in the underground garages off of Washington Street by the Indiana State Museum.

White River State Park attractions with free admission on MLK Day