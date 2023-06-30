Severe storms leave 100,000+ Hoosiers without power

A broken tree branch sits atop a downed power line in Indianapolis on June 30, 2023. At least 100,000 Hoosiers were without power Friday morning after severe storms and it could take days for power to be fully restored. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 100,000 Indiana residents remained without power Friday morning after Thursday afternoon’s severe storms.

Crews from AES Indiana, Indianapolis’ electricity provider, and Duke Energy, which has nearly 900,000 customers statewide, made repairs overnight, but it could take hours — or days — before power is fully restored.

AES Indiana says the severity of damage could lead to a “multi-day restoration effort,” while Duke Energy says the storms “left behind significant damage to electrical infrastructure” across Indiana.

Plus, as Storm Track 8 has reported, more severe storms are possible through Monday.

Outage information

AES Indiana

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, about 44,000 AES Indiana customers were still without electricity.

“Storm restorations around our service territory haven’t stopped throughout the evening and into this morning. Our crews are working as safely and quickly as they can to get you back up,” AES tweeted just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The company’s website has a page that shows where outages are happening.

AES says customers can check its website to learn how to deal with downed power lines, report an outage, keep food safe, and more.

Duke Energy

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, about 94,000 Duke Energy customers were without power.

The largest outages were reported in and around Terre Haute, Bloomington, and Greencastle.

“While we work to complete our damage assessment in the hardest-hit areas, repairs are underway throughout the state. As restoration efforts progress, more detailed information will be provided,” Duke said on its website.

The company’s website has a page that shows where outages are happening.

Duke customers can visit the company’s website for tips on how to manage food safety, meter damage, generators, and more.

Other power providers

Other providers reporting widespread outages on Friday included CenterPoint Energy Indiana, Southeastern Indiana REMC, Tipton REMC, Utility District of Western Indiana, and WIN Energy REMC.