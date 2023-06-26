Severe weather causes massive damage in Johnson County

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Severe weather caused damage in the area around Greenwood, Bargersville, and Whiteland on Sunday night.

String winds caused damage to at least 75 homes in Bargersville according to the fire department. Officials there estimate there is a three-mile stretch of damage across the region.

Bargersville Community Fire Department Chief Eric Funkhouser said there were no injuries during this storm after their initial search.

A home in Greenwood, just over the dividing line from Bargersville, was damaged in the storm. The homeowner, Joel McCall, said he was in his house with his son when the tornado came through and ripped the roof off.

“It was scary. I’ve had close calls with tornados, but bitching like this because just seeing in your house, I’ve just never had this close a call,” McCall said. “My son screaming run to the basement and my dog was in the room running down the stairs, and it was terrifying, especially with everything. The wind, the glass, him screaming, I wasn’t sure what was going on.”

The Red Cross is offering shelter at Greenwood Middle School, located at 1584 Averitt Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143.

Bargersville has a curfew in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday night to 6 a.m. Monday morning, and will reassess the necessity as the days come.