Local

Severe weather causing flight delays from Indianapolis

A view of Civic Plaza at Indianapolis International Airport in 2021. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flights from Indianapolis International Airport are being delayed Saturday morning due to severe weather.

As of 7:45 a.m. Saturday, 14 flights were delayed:

  • Southwest’s flights to Phoenix, Hobby Field Airport in Oregon via Tampa and Houston, Orlando, Tampa (7:02 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.), Panama City, Denver, Miami, Las Vegas and Baltimore
  • American Airlines’ flights to Miami, Phoenix, Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago, Charlotte and New York
  • United’s flights to Chicago, Houston and Newark

Click here for the latest updates on flights going in and out of Indianapolis.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Heavy rain and storms Saturday

Weather Blog /

Federal holiday pressures companies to give Juneteenth off

National /

IMPD warns of serial sexual assaulter targeting women in Indy, Lawrence

Crime Watch 8 /

Biden’s silence on executions adds to death penalty disarray

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image