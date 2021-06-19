Severe weather causing flight delays from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flights from Indianapolis International Airport are being delayed Saturday morning due to severe weather.
As of 7:45 a.m. Saturday, 14 flights were delayed:
- Southwest’s flights to Phoenix, Hobby Field Airport in Oregon via Tampa and Houston, Orlando, Tampa (7:02 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.), Panama City, Denver, Miami, Las Vegas and Baltimore
- American Airlines’ flights to Miami, Phoenix, Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago, Charlotte and New York
- United’s flights to Chicago, Houston and Newark
