Severe weather causing flight delays from Indianapolis

A view of Civic Plaza at Indianapolis International Airport in 2021. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flights from Indianapolis International Airport are being delayed Saturday morning due to severe weather.

As of 7:45 a.m. Saturday, 14 flights were delayed:

Southwest’s flights to Phoenix, Hobby Field Airport in Oregon via Tampa and Houston, Orlando, Tampa (7:02 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.), Panama City, Denver, Miami, Las Vegas and Baltimore

American Airlines’ flights to Miami, Phoenix, Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago, Charlotte and New York

United’s flights to Chicago, Houston and Newark

Click here for the latest updates on flights going in and out of Indianapolis.