Severe weather warnings impacts Whiteland tornado recovery efforts

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The cleanup of Whiteland following Friday’s tornado may take a little longer than previously hoped.

The community is still reeling from Friday’s tornado. Luckily, on Wednesday, they did not see any more significant damage, but there is a long road to recovery for Whiteland.

On Wednesday, town leaders told volunteers to stay away from the area with severe weather warnings all over the state.

“Had no volunteers out today, and as soon as the main storm, passes we’re going to go out and check all the homes again, the people that stayed,” Stephanie Sichting, the director of the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency, said.

On Wednesday, Whiteland and Johnson County officials pulled out their equipment to track severe weather, and thankfully, Wednesday’s weather wasn’t severe in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Health Department says that would have added more stress to tornado victims.

“It would compound the trauma that’s been associated, the worry, the stress, and just the ability to get back to normal and live their lives like they want to,” Betsy Swearingen, director of the Johnson County Health Department, said.

“We just got the power up to most of the town and we’re afraid that we’re going to lose that,” Sichting said.

Whiteland Police Department Chief Rick Shipp said, “Our goal is to safely get people passable through the roads if they are ever blocked again.”

Despite some challenges, town officials are thankful for the people who have reached out to help.

“We’re overwhelmed with people planning to volunteer, but that’s small-town people. They’re all working together hard. Neighbors helping neighbors,” Shipp said.

The community is reminding people that they can still volunteer Thursday to help those impacted by the tornado.

HeavenEarth Church in Whiteland is accepting the following items that will be distributed to anyone affected by the tornado:

Toilet paper

Paper Towels

Diapers and wipes

Hygiene items

Cleaning supplies

Blankets and quilts

Pillows

Flashlights

Batteries

Tarps

New shirts

New jackets

New sweatshirts

Groceries

Cases of water

Backpacks

School kits

Pet food

42-gallon contractor bags

The church is located at 309 E Main Street. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. from Tuesday, April 4 through Saturday, April 8.

The Johnson County Community Foundation is accepting donations online to help the community recover. They can also be reached at whitelandtornadorelief@gmail.com or 317-671-6521.

The Clark-Pleasant Community Schools Administration Building will also continue to offer helpful resources for those impacted by the tornado. The building is located in front of the postal office at 50 Center St.