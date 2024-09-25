Sewer repairs close East Washington Street closed at Southeastern Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The eastbound lanes of East Washington Street are closed at Southeastern Avenue for sewer repairs, Citizens Energy Group announced.
Crews will make repairs until 3:30 p.m., at which time the road will temporarily open for evening rush hour.
Work will resume around 7 p.m. and should wrap up before Thursday morning’s rush hour, according to Citizens.
Drivers and pedestrians in the area should use caution and consider taking an alternate route.
Signs indicating a detour route via Southeastern and State avenues will be in place.
