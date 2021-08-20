Local

Seymour HS on lockdown as police investigate report of student with a gun

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Seymour High School is on lockdown as the police department investigates a report of a student with a gun on campus.

The Seymour Police Department said the school is on a “hard lockdown” and that it is not an active shooter situation. Nobody has been injured, according to a Facebook post by the department.

“Please avoid the area at this time. The school will notify parents when and how students are to be released,” the post said.

News 8 has reached out to the school for more information.