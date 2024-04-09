Seymour man dies in motorcycle crash
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A 40-year-old Seymour man died in a Monday afternoon crash in a rural section of Jackson County, the Indiana State Police says.
Timothy Kerkhof was driving a silver 2004 chopper, a style of custom motorcycle, south on County Road 700 East approaching County Road 725 North when he lost control navigating the sharp curve. It’s about a 7-minute drive northwest of downtown Seymour.
The crash about 3:45 p.m. Monday ejected Kerkhof from the motorcycle. He died at the crash scene.
An Indiana State Police crash reconstructionist was investigating.
Seymour is about an hour’s drive south of downtown Indianapolis.
