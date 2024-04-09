Seymour man dies in motorcycle crash

About 3:45 p.m. April 8, 2024, Timothy Kerkhof was driving a silver 2004 chopper south on Jackson County, Indiana, Road 700 East approaching County Road 725 North when he lost control navigating the sharp curve. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A 40-year-old Seymour man died in a Monday afternoon crash in a rural section of Jackson County, the Indiana State Police says.

Timothy Kerkhof was driving a silver 2004 chopper, a style of custom motorcycle, south on County Road 700 East approaching County Road 725 North when he lost control navigating the sharp curve. It’s about a 7-minute drive northwest of downtown Seymour.

The crash about 3:45 p.m. Monday ejected Kerkhof from the motorcycle. He died at the crash scene.

An Indiana State Police crash reconstructionist was investigating.

Seymour is about an hour’s drive south of downtown Indianapolis.