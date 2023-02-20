Local

Shamrock Shake back on the menu at McDonald’s

The Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry returned to McDonald's restaurants nationwide on Monday, Feb. 20. (Provided Photo/McDonald's USA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Patrick’s Day is just under a month away, but the Shamrock Shake is back on the menu at McDonald’s.

The shake, made with vanilla soft serve and Shamrock Syrup and topped with whipped cream, returned to McDonald’s restaurants in Indiana and across the country on Monday.

It was first introduced in 1970 and is one of the chain’s most beloved seasonal menu items.

McDonald’s is also offering the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which debuted in 2020 and comes blended with crushed Oreo cookies.

Both festive green treats are available for a limited time only.