Share some Hoosier flair with an Indiana Grown Holiday Box

Want to share a taste of the Hoosier state with friends and family who are far away? Pop an Indiana Grown Holiday Box into their pile of gifts. (Provided Photo/Indiana Grown)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to share a taste of the Hoosier state with friends and family who are far away? Pop an Indiana Grown Holiday Box into their pile of gifts this year.

The holiday gift box is a new initiative that showcases products by members of Indiana Grown, a statewide program to promote local products and artisan goods.

Each box includes:

Anyone interested in handing out a holiday box will need to act fast — only 170 boxes are available.

Click here to place your order.

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. Tune in on Saturdays at 6:40 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. to learn more.