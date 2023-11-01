Share some Hoosier flair with an Indiana Grown Holiday Box
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to share a taste of the Hoosier state with friends and family who are far away? Pop an Indiana Grown Holiday Box into their pile of gifts this year.
The holiday gift box is a new initiative that showcases products by members of Indiana Grown, a statewide program to promote local products and artisan goods.
Each box includes:
- Hot Sauce – Linneweber’s Sauce Company LLC – Vincennes
- Indiana Honey – Bee Great Local – Churubusco
- On-Ear Popcorn Kit – Groomsville Popcorn – Tipton
- Strawberry Jam – Fish Lake Organics – Goshen
- Alpaca Dryer Balls – Heritage Farm – Flora
- Hoosier National Soap – Indiana Soap Company – Greenfield
Anyone interested in handing out a holiday box will need to act fast — only 170 boxes are available.
Click here to place your order.
Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. Tune in on Saturdays at 6:40 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. to learn more.