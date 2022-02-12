Local

Share Some Love program sends valentines to families at Ronald McDonald House

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Staff at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana are asking people to “Share Some Love” this Valentine’s Day.

Share Some Love is a program started for Hoosiers to send as many valentines as they want to a family staying at the house.

Families stay at the Ronald McDonald House when they have a child in the hospital.

Each valentine will be put up and decorated all over the front door of a family’s room.

Staff says the goal is to decorate each door with as many valentines as possible.

Valentines are on sale for $5 each through Feb. 14.

All donations will go directly to help fund overnight stays for families in need.

Valentines can be purchased here.