Sharpen Technologies hires new CEO, adds board member

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Sharpen Technologies has hired a new chief executive and added a member to its board of directors. Bill Gildea is the new CEO, who brings 25 years experience working with tech firms and cloud software companies. Gildea takes over for board chair and CEO Mike Simmons, who will remain chairman.

“Bill’s proven operational experience helping cloud software companies succeed, combined with his data-driven approach, make him an invaluable asset as we enter our next phase of growth,” Simmons said. “His day-to-day leadership role perfectly complements the role of our board so Sharpen now gets both the hands-on and strategic support it needs to continue to flourish.”



Gildea previously served as chief strategy officer for DocuWare and as chief operating officer for Interactive Intelligence.

Staples has over 20 years experience as a marketing executive, including as chief marketing officer at Interactive Intelligence.

“We’re fortunate to tap into Joe’s long track record of helping cloud software companies build their brands and fuel their revenue engines with hyper-effective marketing programs,” Simmons said. “We look forward to incorporating his guidance as we take our marketing strategy to the next level.”