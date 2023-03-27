She shoots, she scores! Get your tickets for the Fever Draft Party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ready for a bit of Hoosier hysteria? Join the Indiana Fever as they select the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s WNBA draft!

Fans are invited to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, April 10, to watch — and celebrate — as the team takes the top draft pick for the first time in franchise history.

The Fever Draft Party will kick off at 6 p.m., with the draft set to begin an hour later.

Fans of all ages will be able to meet Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell and forward Queen Egbo, check out the Family Fun Zone, and hang out on the court between draft picks! Food and drinks will also be available.

Heading into the draft, the Fever own five of 36 draft picks:

1st Round:1st Overall

1st Round: 7th Overall

2nd Round: 13th Overall

2nd Round:17th Overall

3rd Round: 25th Overall

Visit the Indiana Fever website to learn more.