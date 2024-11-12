Child dies in three vehicle Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, IN (WISH) — A Saturday evening crash involving three vehicles killed a six year old and injured multiple others in east Shelby County.

At 6 p.m., a man and woman from Shelbyville and one six year old child from Fairland were in a 2005 Ford Explorer driving east along S.R. 44 and stopped to turn north onto C.R. 600E.

A 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe drove behind that Ford, but did not slow down or swerve to avoid the vehicle, the Sheriff Department says. That’s when the 43-year-old Indianapolis woman driving the Tahoe struck the back of the Ford Explorer.

The collision pushed the Ford, spinning it into oncoming traffic where a Chrysler Town and Country driving westbound hit it.

The Chrysler was driven by an Arlington man and had four juveniles in the van.

Multiple injuries were reported from the crash, and the passengers were taken to hospitals. The Shelby County Sheriff Department has not given the condition of the other injured passengers.