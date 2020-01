SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a Shelby County crash Friday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly, single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 9 near Woodridge Road around 3:30 a.m.

Deputies said the driver, who was killed in the crash, was the vehicle’s only occupant.

No other details about the fatal incident have been released.