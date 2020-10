Shelby County fatal crash under investigation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A deadly crash in Shelby County is under investigation, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The office says deputies responded to I-74 near mile marker 107 just before 2 a.m. Friday for a crash.

Deputies said a vehicle was headed west in the eastbound lanes, which resulted in the fatal incident.

It’s unclear if there were any other injuries involved or how many vehicles were in the crash.