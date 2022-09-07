Local

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy dies in motorcycle crash on I-74

An Indiana State Police patrol car at the scene of a fatal accident on WB I-74 in Shelby County on September 7, 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An off-duty Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy died Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash on I-74 near Shelbyville, Sheriff Louie Koch said in a statement.

Deputy Jay Griffth Jr. was a nine-year veteran of the department, according to Koch.

Just after 3:30 a.m., police were called to an accident on the exit ramp from westbound I-74 to State Road 9.

Officers arrived and found Griffith unconscious and unresponsive beneath a motorcycle, according to Indiana State Police.

Griffith was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police investigators believe Griffith was exiting onto the ramp to State Road 9 when, for unknown reasons, he applied the brakes and started to skid.

The motorcycle fell over and trapped Griffith underneath, state police said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to state police.

“(Griffith) began his career with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department in June of 2013,” Sheriff Koch said. “Deputy Griffith’s passing is an immense loss to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and our community in which he lived and served. I want to share my condolences with Jay’s family friends and colleagues; he will be greatly missed.”

Koch also asked the community to respect the Griffith family’s privacy during such a difficult time.

The exit ramp to State Road 9 was closed for several hours after the crash and reopened shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.