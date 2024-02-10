Shelbyville teen shot several times during drive-by; suspect in custody

Shelbyville teen shot several times during drive-by; suspect in custody

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested after Shelbyville police say he shot a 16-year-old boy multiple times as the teen was walking home in December.

The Shelbyville Police Department announced the arrest on Friday.

In the early morning of Dec. 29, the teen was walking home when a vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Alexander Russell, drove up to him and shot him several times.

Russell then fled from the scene.

Officers arrived and provided medical aid to the boy. The 16-year-old was then taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. Police did not provide an update on the boy’s condition Friday.

After “countless hours” of work by detectives and prosecutors, police arrested Russell on an attempted murder charge at a residence Friday.

Russell was being held at the Shelby County jail at a $1 million surety bond.

Online court records show he was also facing charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

A jury trial was set for June 25.