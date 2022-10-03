Local

Shelbyville woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Thirty-three-year-old Heather Adkins of Shelbyville pleaded guilty last month to child endangerment.

Prosecutors said Adkins drove from Indiana to Tennessee in February to drop off two of her three children with a friend but on the way back abandoned her son on a dead-end street in Colerain Township near Cincinnati, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from her home.

Passing motorists spotted the boy trying to wave down cars in the rain.