Shenandoah High School honors Class of 2020 with drive-thru graduation

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Graduates at Shenandoah High School received their diplomas in a drive-thru commencement ceremony Friday night.

The students got out of their cars, walked across the stage and had their pictures taken, according to the district’s Facebook page.

Shenandoah’s original ceremony was supposed to be in May, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal was to honor the Class of 2020 while staying safe.

The Middletown, Sulphur Springs and Cadiz fire departments participated in a parade with the students after commencement to celebrate the big day.

