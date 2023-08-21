Sheridan High School student dies in Tipton County crash

Crime scene tape illuminated by blue and red police lights at a crime scene. (WISH Photo)

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old high school student died Saturday night in a multi-vehicle crash in Tipton County, Indiana State Police say.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a fatal crash on South Main Street just north of County Road 300 South.

State police say a preliminary investigation revealed that 19-year-old Harrison Schwinn was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger north on Main Street approaching CR 300 S. For unknown reasons, the Challenger went across the center line and into the southbound lane, hitting a 2010 Volkswagen.

The driver of the Volkswagen was later identified as 17-year-old Cory Schooley.

Jaxson Schooley, 17, of Westfield, who was in the front passenger seat of the Volkswagen, was pronounced dead by the Tipton County Coroner’s Office at the scene.

Cory and Schwinn were transported to area hospitals by Samaritan Air for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine says Jaxson was a junior at Sheridan High School.

Police say neither consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics are suspected of contributing to this crash. No further information is expected to be released at this time.

Tipton is 48 miles north of Indianapolis.