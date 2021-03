Sheridan Middle School in need of adult mentors for at-risk youth

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) – Sheridan Community Schools needs adult mentors for its middle school students.

Our partners at the Hamilton County Reporter say all mentors volunteer for one year.

The school system has partnered with the Sheridan Youth Assistance Program to help at-risk youth.

The adult mentors meet with their student at least twice a month.

For more information and to sign up for the program, click here.