Sheridan school district breaks ground on new fieldhouse

Sheridan Community Schools on June 2, 2022, had a groundbreaking ceremony for a 32,000-square-foot fieldhouse and renovation that includes two gyms, two classrooms, a weight room/fitness center, as well as a concession area and locker rooms that will also be used for football. (Photo Provided/Sheridan Community Schools via Facebook)

SHERIDAN, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — Sheridan Community Schools (SCS) on Thursday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 32,000-square-foot fieldhouse and renovation that includes two gyms, two classrooms, a weight room/fitness center, as well as concession area and locker rooms that will also be used for football.

The facility will be used for high school and middle school classes during the day, athletics during out-of-school time, and for community activities.

Mary Roberson, retiring Sheridan superintendent, welcomed the crowd of approximately 80 individuals representing SCS employees; elected officials; RL Turner, the general contractor for the project; Lancer + Beebe, the architect firm; Circle Design, the engineering firm; and many community members.

“Although we will see concrete trucks supplying concrete for the foundation, it is clear that the foundation of this building and all of Sheridan Schools does not come from brick and mortar,” Roberson said. “Rather, the foundation is the strong tradition of the Sheridan community – a community that is focused students and their futures and a genuine care for each other.”

SCS Board President Todd Roberts said that these renovations will not affect taxpayers.

“Sheridan’s tax rate will remain unchanged as we are capitalizing on some retiring debt and were able to sell the bonds before the rise in interest rates,” Roberts said.

In addition to Roberts, board members include Vice President John Hunt, Secretary Nancy Boone and members Dan Fleming and John Perrine. The groundbreaking is a culmination of years of work, including community input sessions, strategic planning, and internal development sessions.

SCS officials say this project will be an asset to Sheridan’s infrastructure and proud tradition. Community member and former board member Alan Lyon has this to say about the project:

“There has been a lot of work to get us to this point, as part of a long-term plan,” Lyon said. “What I like about this project is that it is not just a premiere athletic facility, but also a way to open up space to help prepare for growth and give our students the best opportunities.”