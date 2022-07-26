Local

Sheriff: 1-year-old boy accidentally falls into water at home, later dies at Riley hospital

GREENS FORK, Ind. (WISH) — A 1-year-old boy died in an Indianapolis hospital after accidentally falling into water at a home south of a Wayne County town, the sheriff said Tuesday night.

The child fell into water just before 7:55 p.m. Monday at the home south of Greens Fork. The town of about 320 people is about an hour’s drive east of downtown Indianapolis.

Family members rescued the child, Sheriff Randy Retter says, and authorities began life-saving measures before the child was flown to Riley Hospital for Children. The child died hours after arriving at Riley, the sheriff says.

“Although no suspicious circumstances were immediately evident, the Department of Children’s Services was called to the scene as a matter of protocol,” the release said.