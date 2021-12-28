Local

Sheriff: Driver, 18, killed after ramping railroad tracks at ‘high rate of speed’

by: Kyle Bloyd
BOYLESTON, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after being ejected during a crash in Clinton County.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Jesus Ignacio Gil Guijosa of Frankfort was pronounced dead on the scene Sunday morning.

Deputies were sent to Boyleston near state roads 29 and 29 around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators believe Guijosa ramped railroad tracks at a high rate of speed, slid into a ditch and rolled over several times.

Guijosa was the only person inside of the vehicle.

No other information has been released.

