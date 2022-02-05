Local

Sheriff: Fatal crash closes State Road 32 east of I-74 in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicles. (Photo Provided/Montgomery County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
CRAWFORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash has closed a section of State Road 32 east of I-74 in Montgomery County, the sheriff said Friday night.

The crash happened after 8 p.m. Friday, the sheriff said in an email to News 8. Sheriff Ryan Needham said he did not know if winter conditions on the road contributed to the crash. He said more information about the crash would be provided in a news release Saturday.

Indiana Department of Transportation reported the crash happened between I-74 and Montgomery County Road South 675 East, which is about 4 miles east of Crawfordsville.

INDOT expected State Road 32 to be closed in both directions until at least 2 a.m. Saturday.

