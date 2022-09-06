Local

Sheriff: Franklin man drove into cornfield, told nurse he ‘ate a micro dose of shrooms’

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A Franklin man was arrested Monday after sheriff’s deputies say he drove into a cornfield and possibly fired several gunshots while driving under the influence.

At 7:32 p.m. Monday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident with unknown injuries at a cornfield near the intersection of County Road 400 North and Graham Road.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Mark Wagner II was the driver.

Wagner was taken into custody. Deputies observed the smell of alcohol coming from his mouth and asked him how much he had to drink. Wagner said he had three beers and said he had the last drink when he shut off his truck, “got scared, so he decided to drink a beer,” court papers say.

Deputies conducted a field sobriety test, which Wagner failed. He then refused to take a chemical test.

While at the scene, deputies found two grams of psychedelic mushrooms in Wagner’s truck. In the cornfield they found a black handgun pistol and nine shell casings that matched the handgun on the floor of his truck.

According to a police report, Wagner told a nurse that he “ate a micro dose of shrooms.”

Wagner was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief.