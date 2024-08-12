Sheriff: Grant Co. road rage incident ends in fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dispute between two drivers on the interstate in Grant County led to a shooting that left one of the drivers dead, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office was notified Sunday night of a possible road rage incident on I-69 involving a passenger vehicle and a semitruck, Sheriff Del Garcia said Monday on Facebook.

“What we know right now is that one of our local residents exited onto State Road 26 and was followed by the semi. The issues were between their two vehicles.” Garcia said. “Our local resident was on his way home, I believe, from a fishing trip. From what I understand, it was with his family.”

Investigators believe the semitruck followed the Grant County resident off the interstate and to his home, where a verbal altercation followed, the sheriff says.

“From what we understand, our local resident had a laser-type (instrument) pointed at him, which he believed to be a weapon, so he fired upon the semi, striking the driver.”

Garcia says the semitruck went across a couple of cornfields and ended up catching on fire. The burning truck was put out by a local fire department.

The sheriff did not say what led to the initial dispute on I-69 and described the investigation as “fluid”.

Investigators have not identified either of the drivers or provide a more specific location for the shooting.