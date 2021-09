Local

Sheriff: Help find man last seen in June in Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County sheriff is seeking help to find a missing man last seen in the southwestern part of the county.

Andrew W. Albert was last seen by his family June 22, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Matt Myers.

A tent with his belongings was found July 19 in a portion of the Hoosier National Forest in Brown County.

Anyone with information was asked to call Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office Detective Will Kinman at 812-565-5926.