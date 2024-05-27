Sheriff: High school student dies in crash days before graduation

STILESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old set to graduate from high school in a few days died Monday in an early morning crash in rural Hendricks County, the sheriff’s office says.

Cyle Sullivan died in the crash just after 4:20 a.m. Monday in the 7500 block of South County Road 550 West, which is less than a mile north of the town of Stilesville.

Investigators think the silver Ford Taurus car he was driving north went off the road at a slight curve and struck a utility pole. The crash caused the car to roll.

Sullivan was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he died.

Sullivan was the only person in the car.

The student from Danville attended Cascade High School. Graduation at the Mill Creek Community Schools facility serving southwest Hendricks County will be May 31, the sheriff’s office says.

Stilesville is a town of 270 residents that sits on U.S. 40 about a 40-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.