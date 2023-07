Sheriff IDs man killed in Shelby Co. crash

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Shelbyville man is dead after a Friday crash on State Road 9, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

54-year-old Troy Tillison was driving northbound on State Road 9 when his vehicle went left of center and hit a dump truck, the sheriff’s department said in a Monday press release.

Tillison’s car then hit a box truck.

Both the driver of the dump truck and the driver of the box truck were not injured.