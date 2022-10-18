Local

Sheriff: Man on scooter killed after being rear-ended by SUV

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a collision between a scooter and an SUV in Hancock County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was called to county roads 400 West and 300 North around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies arrived to find the crash occurred as the scooter and SUV were headed northbound on County Road 400 West on a bridge over I-70.

According to investigators, the driver of the SUV struck the scooter from behind at the top of the bridge. The rider on the scooter, who was not wearing a helmet, was knocked off the scooter. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have not released the identity of the deceased.

The driver of the SUV stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Deputies don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

No arrests have been made.