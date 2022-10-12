Local

Sheriff: Mother, children escape car before train collision in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a mother and her two teenagers escaped their car after being stopped on a railroad track just before a train hit their vehicle. The mother was still injured after the car was thrown into her following the collision with the train.

Police say it happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of County Road 400 West and State Road 67 (U.S. 36). They say Jasmina Poluciano, 44, of Fortville, and her two teenagers were traveling southbound on County Road 400 West towards State Road 67 and stopped on the railroad tracks because of stopped traffic in front of them. The car didn’t have room to exit the tracks before an east bound train arrived. Police say Poluciano and her children exited the car and abandoned it on the tracks just before the train hit it.

Investigators say when the train hit the parked car, the car was pushed off the tracks and hit Poluciano, who was still close to the tracks, leaving her unconscious. She was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Police describe her condition as stable. The teenagers were not hit.