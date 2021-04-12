Local

Sheriff: Nearly 300 inmates decline COVID-19 vaccine

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana sheriff says nearly 300 inmates declined a vaccine on Monday.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says 282 inmates refused to take a vaccine while 58 opted to take the vaccine.

The jail says inmates and staff at the Johnson County Jail were offered the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine on Monday.

Burgess said three inmates showed symptoms and tested positive between April 5 and April 9. Five more positive tests were recorded on Saturday from inmates after rapid test kits were received.

The jail was subsequently placed on lockdown Sunday.

Burgess said the jail had already planned to administer vaccines on Monday and Tuesday before any of the inmates tested positive.

Burgess also says new inmates who enter the facility will be offered vaccines.