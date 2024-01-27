Sheriff: Pedestrian dies in crash on State Road 19 in Hamilton County

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — A woman pedestrian died when a vehicle hit her Friday night on a stretch of State Road 19 between Noblesville and Cicero, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputy Bryan Melton, the office’s public information officer, told News 8 by email that the pedestrian-versus-vehicle crash happened on the state road just north of 216th Street.

State Road 19 was closed in the area sometime before 8:30 p.m. Friday. It remained closed at 9:40 p.m.

Melton did not immediately share any additional details.

The crash scene is about a 40-minute drive north of downtown Indianapolis.