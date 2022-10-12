Local

Sheriff: Person dies in dump truck crash near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County sheriff says the department is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, about an accident near the 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road. That is in a rural area about two miles south of Franklin.

Officers found a dump truck on its side off the road between trees. The person, who the sheriffs office did not identify in a news release, died at the crash scene.

Mauxferry Road between county roads 300 South and 350 South was closed for investigation.

No other information will been released until the identification is made and the family has been notified.